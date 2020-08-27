‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-ho To Lead ‘Broker’ For ‘Shoplifters’ Director Hirokazu Kore-eda

Song Kang-ho, the star of Oscar sensation Parasite and the 2013 feature Snowpiercer, will lead the cast of Korean feature Broker.

The film marks the Korean directing debut of Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose previous credits include the Palme d’Or-winning and Oscar-nomianted 2018 drama Shoplifters.

Also starring in Broker will be Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona. Pic tells the story of individuals whose lives become intertwined around a mysterious ‘Baby Box’, which is a box designed to allow people who are unable to raise children to deposit their babies anonymously.

Project comes from Zip Cinema, a subsidiary of Spackman Entertainment Group, which was behind the recent Korean box office hit #Alive. Korean major CJ ENM is backing the film and will distribute it nationally. Filming is scheduled to take place in 2021.