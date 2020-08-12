Paramount Teams With Scholastic Entertainment, Akiva Goldsman & Josephson Entertainment On Film Adaptation For YA Book ‘Caster’

Paramount Pictures has optioned the film rights to magic-themed YA book, Caster, which will be adapted as a live-action feature with Scholastic Entertainment, Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures, and Josephson Entertainment developing and producing.

Written by author Elsie Chapman, the book was first released in 2019 via Scholastic Press and is now a two-book series. The story follows Aza Wu, who knows that real magic is dangerous and illegal, as casting killed her sister, Shire. As with all magic, everything comes at a price. For Aza, it feels like everything in her life has some kind of cost attached to it. And now with Shire dead, Aza must step in to save the legacy of Wu Teas, the teahouse that has been in her family for centuries.

Goldsman (Batman Forever, A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code) will produce alongside Greg Lessans, Scholastic Entertainment President Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), and SVP/ General Manager Caitlin Friedman. Barry Josephson (Enchanted, Men In Black) and D. Matt Geller (Remember) will oversee the adaptation for Josephson Entertainment.

“Caster is an absolutely thrilling story with twists and turns that keep readers riveted and holding their breath to see what happens next,” said Lucchese. “We are very excited to be working with Josephson Entertainment and Akiva and his team at Weed Road Pictures to bring this exhilarating story to life on screen.”

“Caster is a wildly imaginative vision of an earth infused with magic, but with a very grounded and contemporary heroine at its core,” said Goldsman. “I’m so excited to help bring Aza and her world to life alongside my terrific partners at Josephson, Scholastic Entertainment, and Paramount.”

Added Josephson, “With its captivating storyline and strong and resourceful lead female character, Caster is sure to win over audiences, just as it has amassed a large and loyal fanbase of readers. We’re so pleased to be working with Scholastic Entertainment and Weed Road on this ‘magical’ adventure.”

Scholastic recently announced a partnership with Universal, Elizabeth Banks’ Brownstone Productions, and Marc Platt for a live-action hybrid movie about The Magic School Bus.