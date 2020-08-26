Paramount Pictures Extends First-Look Deal With Producer Neal Moritz

Paramount Pictures has reupped its first-look deal with producer Neal Moritz giving the acclaimed producer a two-year extension on his deal. The new deal extends the studio’s relationship with Moritz through December 31st, 2023.

“I am thrilled to extend this relationship with Neal and Original Film, which already has been so fruitful with the success of Sonic the Hedgehog” said Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos. Neal has a unique talent for identifying, developing and building franchises that truly capture audiences and embody the spirit of moviegoing. I couldn’t be happier that he is continuing to make Paramount his home as we move into our next phase of creating incredible entertainment for audiences everywhere.”

In the course of his partnership with the studio, Moritz produced the groundbreaking hit Sonic the Hedgehog, and will be returning to produce the sequel as well. Upon its release, Sonic the Hedgehog became the #1 opening weekend of all time for a movie based on a video game, and went on to domestically become the #1 highest-grossing movie based on a video game of all time; boasted the #4 Presidents Day all-time weekend opening; was the second-highest opening weekend ever for a Jim Carrey film; earned a 93% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes; and has to-date earned nearly $307 million in worldwide box office.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support, confidence and faith that Jim and everyone at Paramount have shown me since we forged this partnership,” said Moritz. “I am overjoyed to be continuing this relationship and to see where our shared vision for pushing the boundaries of great entertainment takes us.”

In addition to a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog, alongside Paramount, Moritz will also be producing To Catch a Thief and the upcoming mobster thriller American Son starring Russell Crowe.

Moritz is also known for producing highly-successful and iconic franchises including Fast & Furious at Universal Pictures and 21 Jump Street at Sony.