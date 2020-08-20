New Republic Pictures Signs 10-Pic Co-Fi Deal With Paramount Pictures; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Films

Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer’s New Republic Pictures closed a multi-picture co-financing deal with Paramount Pictures. NRP will partner with Paramount on 10 pictures, including: Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick, The Tomorrow War, Infinite, Without Remorse, Coming 2 America, Transformers 7, The Tiger’s Apprentice, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Under the Boardwalk. The idea is to broaden a relationship which gives Paramount more cash to make movies.

“Our shared success with our partners at New Republic in last year’s ‘Rocketman’ marks only the very beginning of what we know we can achieve as a powerhouse team bringing top-notch films—unrivaled in storytelling and cinematic quality—to audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to be in business together for the long haul,” said Paramount Pictures’ Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gumpert

NRP recently co-financed the Academy Award-winning Rocketman, for which Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for “Best Original Song.” Fischer previously produced Shutter Island and Zodiac with the Paramount team.

“Following the box office and critical success of Rocketman, we are thrilled to be partnering with Paramount on a number of their upcoming projects. The studio has been producing an enviable slate of commercially exciting, quality films, leveraging their storied library, talent relationships and creative instincts to cultivate existing franchises while launching new ones,” said Fischer. “We look forward to continuing this fruitful relationship and working closely with Jim, Emma and Andrew and their amazing teams as we look towards an exciting 2021 and beyond,” added Oliver.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of New Republic Pictures by Ken Deutsch of Latham & Watkins, LLP.