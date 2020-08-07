Federal Judge Gives Greenlight To Termination Of Paramount Consent Decrees

“Because changes in antitrust law and administration have diminished the importance of the Decrees’ restrictions, while still providing protections that will keep the probability of future violations low, the Court finds that termination of the Decrees is in the public interest,” wrote U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in a ruling issued on Friday. Read it here.

Under the plan to terminate the decrees, restrictions on block booking and circuit dealing will remain in place over a two-year sunset period. Block booking is the practice in which theaters have to take a package of movies in one license. Circuit dealing is the practice of demanding a single license that covers all theaters in a circuit.

The judge agreed with the Justice Department’s opinion that the decrees, which had a major role in forcing the end of the studio system in Hollywood’s golden age, were outdated in a time of technological change. Torres wrote that “seventy years of technological innovation, new competitors and business models, and shifting consumer demand have fundamentally changed the industry.”

She also noted that some of the studios who are bound by the decrees — RKO, MGM, Warner Bros., Paramount and Fox — no longer exist. Others, like The Walt Disney Co., didn’t have their own distribution operations in place at the time yet are now major players.