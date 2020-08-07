‘Pantheon’: AMC’s Animated Drama Series Rounds Out Cast With Daniel Dae Kim, Katie Chang, Anika Noni Rose & More

Pantheon, AMC’s first hourlong animated primetime drama series has announced its full cast. Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico) are set as leads, along with Anika Noni Rose (Little Fires Everywhere), Grey Griffin (Star Wars Resistance), SungWon Cho (Anime Crimes Division), Kevin Durand (Ballers), Samuel Roukin (A Call To Spy) and Krystina Alabado (Broadway’s Mean Girls). They join previously announced Taylor Schilling, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt and Aaron Eckhart in the series which hails from Turn creator/executive producer Craig Silverstein and AMC Studios.

Related Story 'Soulmates' Renewed For Second Season Ahead Of Season 1 Debut On AMC

2020 AMC Pilots & Series Orders

Pantheon, which received a two-season order in March, is based on the short stories by Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the cloud. The innovative series’ visual style is described as a fresh take on graphic realism done in a traditional 2D way, using modern tools.

(Top L-R) Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, Sung Won Cho (Bottom L-R) Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado AMC

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” said Silverstein.

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

(L-R) Taylor Schilling, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart and Paul Dano AMC; Anonymous Content

DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant computer science teen who comes to Maddie’s aid as they search for the truth. Eckhart will voice Cary, Caspian’s demanding father with rigid ways and Schilling will voice Renee, Caspian’s doting mother. Jaffrey will voice Chanda, a prized engineer who is considered a prophet in his field. Diamantopoulos joins as Pope; Rose as Nicole; Griffin as Samara; Livingston as Waxman; Cho as teacher; Durand as Anssi; McNairy as Cody; Roukin as Gabe; and Alabado as Hannah.

Kim is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Chang is represented by Innovative Artists, Thruline Entertainment and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Duhman; Eckhart is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman; Diamantopoulos is represented by Untitled, WME voice over, Paradigm and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Griffin is represented by AVO Talent; Dano is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Jaffrey is represented by Principal Entertainment LA, United Artists, and ICM Partners; Livingston is represented by Thruline Entertainment, United Talent Agency, and attorney Adam Kaller; DeWitt is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham; Cho is represented by CAA; Schilling is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher; Rose is represented by Innovative Artists, David Williams Management, Goodmanagement and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham; Durand is represented by ICM Partners, Alchemy Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson; McNairy is represented by The Group Management and WME; Roukin is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; and Alabado is represented by Stewart Talent.