Streaming Platform Pantaya To Host Mexican Film Festival Hola Mexico, Gael Garcia Bernal Drama To Open

EXCLUSIVE: The 12th annual edition of the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival (September 11-20), will take place virtually and exclusively on Lionsgate and Hemisphere’s Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya.

The festival will feature 20 movies, kicking off with Chicuarotes, directed and produced by Gael Garcia Bernal. The film, which played at Cannes and Toronto last year, centers on a pair of young boys from poor backgrounds who perform clown acts on public transportation to get by. The story takes a turn when the young boys begin to rob passengers.

The program will include contemporary features, documentaries, genre fare and family movies, and will include Q&A’s, ‘virtual red carpets’, an awards ceremony and will try to mirror the physical festival in an online way as much as possible.

“As a result of the current pandemic, we wanted to ensure our industry and filmmaking community continues to connect and develop their careers, even if that cannot happen safely in-person,” commented Samuel Douek, founder and director of

the Hola México Film Festival.

The festival’s mentor program Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today will be a live online program directed to TFT alumni.