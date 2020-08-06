‘The Dead Files’ Producer Painless Strikes Co-Pro Deal With ‘I Married A Mobster’ Producer Dan Pearson

EXCLUSIVE: I Married A Mobster producer Dan Pearson is developing a raft of social justice and mob formats with Painless Productions after striking a co-production deal with The Dead Files producer.

Pearson, via his Dan 4 Entertainment (D4E) company, is working with Jim Casey-found Painless to develop and produce non-scripted shows with a focus on social justice, organized crime and Black celebrity-led entertainment formats.

The slate includes criminal justice series On the Wrong Side of the Law that details police corruption, ensemble docuseries Basketball Moms that follows mothers of some of the most celebrated NBA players and Up and Out with Keith David, a Supernanny-style format that will see the Platoon actor help adults living with their parents.

Dan Pearson

Pearson will work closely with CEO Casey, Nicole Reed, Vice President of Development, and Ross Kaiman, Vice President of Creative on the projects.

In addition to producing I Married A Mobster of Investigation Discovery, he is also developing a 1980s mob series for Showtime with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

Painless Productions’ Casey said, “Dan has led an interesting and multi-faceted life that has given him unprecedented access into unique worlds, everything from social justice to organized crime. Through this partnership, we’re able to continue to explore and prioritize more diversity in our content.”

“As a Black man in America, oftentimes, our stories are an afterthought; not any longer,” added Pearson. “We’re excited to partner with Painless Productions to give voice to the voiceless and bring light to the darkness. No matter the topic, we will tell everyone’s story with respect and dignity but most importantly the truth.”