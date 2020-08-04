OZY Sets Dating Reality Series At Lifetime, Presidential Campaign Special At History Under A+E Networks Deal

EXCLUSIVE: OZY Media has assembled a programming slate under the first-look production agreement it struck with A+E Networks in January.

Under the pact, OZY has set up The Science of Dating (wt), a dating show to be produced by A+E Networks’ Six West Media, which is in development at Lifetime, along with two scripted movie projects, also for Lifetime. Additionally, OZY has a one-hour presidential campaign special, The Contenders, which has been ordered by History, and is working on several other documentaries exploring societal transformation topics.​

The Science of Dating (wt) aims to reveal the “science” behind finding true love. The Contenders will look at the most important presidential campaigns in modern history and the surprising twists and turns that often have determined the next President of the United States.

“OZY has been an innovative and creative partner with great IP,” said A+E Networks Group President Paul Buccieri. “We are pleased about the projects in the pipeline and look forward to what we will accomplish together in years to come.”

A+E Networks and OZY have been collaborating on getting new projects off the ground during the pandemic. That included the timely special The Time is Now: Race and Resolution, which aired in June and was simulcast commercial-free across A+E Networks and online.

“We are learning so much from Paul and his team and are grateful for the opportunity to tell important and flavorful stories to a wide variety of audiences,” said Carlos Watson, CEO of OZY which he co-founded with Samir Rao.

In addition to a television group, OZY, a onetime magazine brand, also has a news and features group, a podcast studio and a live events business. “I’m so excited to accelerate our partnership with A+E networks,” says Watson. “We think there’s tremendous potential to break barriers with creativity during this important time, and having the support of a media giant like A+E behind us is invaluable.