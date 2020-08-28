‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Options The Rights To Adapt Sarah Crossan’s Novel ‘Here Is The Beehive’

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe and BAFTA nominated actress and producer Caitriona Balfe, together with Ocean Independent, the production arm of Talent Agency Emptage Hallett, have secured the rights to adapt and produce Sarah Crossan’s acclaimed novel Here Is The Beehive. As for whether she will star in the project, sources close to Balfe say schedule and timing permitting, this is intended to be a starring vehicle for Balfe as well.

Published last week in the UK by Bloomsbury Publishing, the novel is scheduled for publication in the US in November by publisher Little, Brown.

“I am beyond thrilled that Sarah agreed to collaborate with me to bring her exciting and compelling novel to life for the screen,” said Balfe. “I was particularly drawn to her portrayal of a flawed, complex and wounded woman, navigating a tragic circumstance somewhat of her own creation.”

Here is the Beehive is described as a suspenseful, immediate novel about grief, death and obsession. The narrative centers around ‘Ana’ and ‘Connor’ who have been having an affair for three years. In hotel rooms and coffee shops, swiftly deleted texts and secretly captured weekends, they have built an insular world focused on one another. Peeling away the layers of two overlapping marriages, Here is the Beehive is a devastating excavation about risk, obsession and loss.

“I am delighted Caitriona Balfe has acquired the film rights to Here Is The Beehive,” said Crossan. “Her vision is ambitious and daring as well as sensitive to the original text. I am excited to be working with her and her team over the coming months and years.”

Balfe is best known for her critically acclaimed portrayal of ‘Claire’ in Starz’s popular drama series Outlander, which just concluded its fifth season. Based on Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book series, the series continues to be a fan-favorite and has garnered numerous accolades for Balfe since the series launch in 2014. Balfe also serves as a producer on the show. On the big screen, Balfe most recently starred as the female lead in the 2020 Academy Award nominated film Ford v Ferrari.

Balfe is represented by WME, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Emptage Hallett in the UK. Crossan is represented by A.M. Heath in association with Dench Arnold