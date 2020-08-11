Outfest Los Angeles Sets ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson’, ‘Monsoon’, ‘Two Eyes’ And More For Virtual LGBTQ Film Fest

Outfest Los Angeles is going virtual this year and they have unveiled their stacked lineup for the 11-day festival which kicks off August 20.

The LGBTQ film fest fest will include over 160 films with 35 world premieres, 10 North American premieres and 4 U.S. premieres to Los Angeles for 2020. The fest will live on http://www.outfestla2020.com and there will also be “Outfest LA Under the Stars”, a drive-in experience will take place at the stunning Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, where for two extended weekends the Festival will be hosting a series of drive-in screenings across six-nights on two lots, including both kick-off and closing events. The drive-in screenings will start with the Sundance pic The Nowhere Inn starring musicians Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein. Other screenings will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

‘Monsoon’ Courtesy of Outfest

Over 70% of films at Outfest LA directed by female, trans, and POC filmmakers. The Breakthrough Centerpiece will be the Sundance pic The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, Ali LeRoi’s directorial feature debut as well as the International Centerpiece Monsoon, directed by Sundance and Outfest alum Hong Khaou (Lilting) and starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians). Posy Dixon’s Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story will serve as a Documentary Centerpiece. Outfest’s Closing Film will be the world premiere of Outfest alum Travis Fine’s (Any Day Now) Two Eyes.

‘Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story’

Other selections at this year’s fest include originally scheduled for festivals disrupted by COVID-19 earlier in the year, including P.S. Burn This Letter Please; Cowboys starring Steve Zahn, Jillian Bell, Ann Dowd, and young trans actor Sasha Knight; as well as musician Big Freedia’s docu Freedia Got A Gun. A mix of pre-recorded and live virtual Q&As are expected with cast and crew across all programs.

Outfest LA’s Platinum section will continue the tradition of highlighting the cutting-edge, avant-garde and experimental work coming from the queer community while Outfest’s Legacy Project will feature repertory films not currently available on streaming.

“In this brand new, uncharted territory of digital festivals, we are honored that so many wonderful films have entrusted Outfest LA to be their festival home,” said Mike Dougherty, Outfest Director of Festival Programming. “I’m incredibly excited that this stunning array of diverse talent – which represents Outfest’s continued mission to showcase the best work from LGBTQIA+ artists – will be more accessible than ever before.”

Damien S. Navarro, Outfest Executive Director added: “This year’s film festival is not only a reflection of Outfest’s historic trajectory – mixing innovation with media to cast an ever-widening net of diverse and global stories – it is also a testament to Outfest’s commitment to thrive in a moment in which the future of live events, independent film, and our own rights are threatened. We must continue to create opportunities for our LGBTQIA+ storytellers to navigate the tumultuous environment of entertainment, media and communications, year round.”

Read the full Outfest lineup and the jurors confirmed for the competitive sections below.

Documentary Centerpiece: KEYBOARD FANTASIES: THE BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND STORY, dir. Posy Dixon

U.S. Centerpiece: SHIVA BABY, dir. Emma Seligman

International Centerpiece: MONSOON, dir. Hong Khaou

Breakthrough Centerpiece: THE OBITUARY OF TUNDE JOHNSON, dir. Ali LeRoi

Closing Film: TWO EYES, dir. Travis Fine

Drive-In Exclusives

THE NOWHERE INN, dir. Bill Benz

LA LEYENDA NEGRA, dir. Patricia Vidal Delgado

U.S. Narratives

BREAKING FAST, dir. Mike Mosallam

CICADA, dirs.. Matthew Fifer, Kieran Mulcare

COWBOYS, dir. Anna Kerrigan

DRAMARAMA, dir. Jonathan Wysocki

GOSSAMER FOLDS, dir. Lisa Donato

MINYAN, dir. Eric Steel

T11 INCOMPLETE, dir. Suzanne Guacci

TAHARA, dir. Olivia Peace

THE CARNIVORES, dir. Caleb Johnson

Documentary Features

AHEAD OF THE CURVE, dir. Jen Rainin

CURED, dirs.. Patrick Sammon and Bennett Singer

FREEDIA GOT A GUN, dir. Chris McKim

HOUSE OF CARDIN, dir. P David Ebersole, Todd Hughes

I AM THE OTHER ONE, dir. Silvia Goddinho

OUT LOUD, dir. Gail Willumsen

P.S. BURN THIS LETTER PLEASE, dir. Jennifer Tiexiera, Michael Seligman

THE CAPOTE TAPES, dir. Ebs Burnough

YOUR MOTHER’S COMFORT, dir. Adam Golub

International Narratives

ALICE JUNIOR, dir. Gil Baroni

COCOON (KOKON), dir. Leonie Krippendorff

DRY WIND, dir. Daniel Nolasco

ELLIE & ABBIE (AND ELLIE’S DEAD AUNT), dir. Monica Zanetti

NO HARD FEELINGS, dir. Franz Shariat

THE STRONG ONES (LOS FUERTES), dir. Omar Zuñiga

THE TEACHER, dir. Ming-Lang Chen

TWILIGHT’S KISS, dir. Ray Yeung

TWO OF US, dir. Filippo Meneghetti

VALENTINA, dir. Cássio Pereira dos Santos

Outfest Legacy

BLOODSISTERS: LEATHER, DYKES AND SADOMASOCHISM, dir. Michelle Handelman

LILY TOMLIN: THE FILM BEHIND THE SHOW, dirs. Joan Churchill & Nick Broomfield

STRANGER INSIDE, dir. Cheryl Dunye

Platinum

ASK ANY BUDDY, dir. Evan Purchell

IF IT WERE LOVE, dir. Patric Chiha

THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, dir. Matthew Rankin

Special Events

BECOMING A MAN IN 127 EASY STEPS, dir. Andrea James

¡GAYTINO! MADE IN AMERICA, dir. Dan Guerrero

NELLY QUEEN: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF JOSE SARRIA, dir. Joe Castel

SHOW ME YOURS, dir. Kevin McCloskey

THREE CHORDS AND A LIE, dir. Trent Atkinson

Episodics

APRICOT, dir. Sam Icklow, Jake Thompson

HIDDEN CANYONS, dirs. Brant Rotnem, Fawzia Mirza

KILLER WORKOUT, dir. Sara Werner

MAGIC HOUR, dir. Che Grayson

SIDEWAYS SMILE, dir. Hang Nguyen

Short Films

-SHIP: A VISUAL POEM, dir. Terrance Daye

#GAYBOY2020, dir.Noah Causey

ACUITZERAMO, dir. Miguel Angel Caballero

AN ANNA, dir. Denise Riedmayr

ARE YOU HUNGRY?, dir. Teemu Miukkanen

ATOMIC LOVE, dir. Imogen McCluskey

BABYDYKE (BABYLEBBE), dir. Tone Ottilie

BEFORE THE BLUE, dir. romy pocztaruk

BLISS IS ORANGE, dir. Jenna Kanell

BLOCKED, dir. Kevin Yee

BUCK, dir. Elegance Bratton, Jovan James

BURY A FRIEND, dir. Rick Wayne

CANDIS FOR PRESIDENT, dir. Michelle Peerali

CANIS MAJOR, dir. Charli Brissey

CARO COMES OUT, dir. Brit Fryer, Caro Hernandez

CATFISH KILLER, dir. Gil Hizon, Seth Harrington

CONSENT, dir. Andrew Cervantes

DARLING, dir. Saim Sadiq

DATED, dir. Zenon Samuels

DM, dir. Ariel Zucker

DOWN DOG, dir. Shae Xu

DREAMING LIKE LOUIS, dir. Valentin Merz Tanören

DRIP LIKE COFFEE, dir. Anaiis Cisco

DUNGAREES, dir. Abel Rubinstein

ETÉREA, dir. Pedro Inoue, Tino Monetti

FEMENINA, dir. Ilana Garcia-Mittleman

FLEX, dir. Matt Porter

GAY PRE-PARTY BEFORE THE PARTY!!!!, dir. Matthew Barkley

GEN Z, dir. Mo McFadden

GO GO, BOY!, dir. Oriana Oppice

HALWA, dir. Gayatri Bajpai, Nirav Bhakta

HAPPINESS IN WHICH I LIVE, dir. Carlos Morales

HEALING ME, dir. Lauren Neal

HEART TO HEART, dir. Lilah Vandenburgh

HEAVENLY BROWN BODY, dir. Leslie Foster

HER OWN MUSIC, dir. Olivia Aleksoski

HOW TO SAY I LOVE YOU AT NIGHT, dir. Andree Ljutica

IN COLOUR (EN COLOR), dir. James Lucas

IN FRANCE MICHELLE IS A MAN’S NAME, dir. Em Weinstein

IN ORBIT, dir. Katie McNeice

INSTRUCTIONS TO LET GO, dir. Gustavo Gamero

ISHTAR, dir. Mia Georgis

JACKALOPE, dir. Cassils

JESSE, dir. Vinz Feller

JOYCHILD, dir. Aurora Brachman

KAMA’ĀINA (CHILD OF THE LAND), dir. Kimi Howl Lee

KAPAEMAHU, dirs.. Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Dean Hamer, Joe WIlson

KIKO’S SAINTS, dir. Manuel Marmier

KIND OF, dir. Noah Schamus

LA GLORIA, dir. Mary Evangelista

LAST SUMMER WITH UNCLE IRA, dir. Gary Jaffe, Katie Ennis

LOVE LOST, AND FOUND, dir. Richard O’Connor

LYNDALE, dirs.. oli rodriguez, Victoria Stob

MC JESS, dir. Carla Villa-Lobos

MEET CUTE, dir. Francesca Calvo, Omar Ahmed

META, dir. Sydne Horton

MODE, dirs. Peter Kalisch, AJ Strout

MUY GAY TOO MEXICANO, dir. Lorena Lourenco

NAOMI REPLANSKY AT 100, dir. Megan Rossman

OF HEARTS AND CASTLES, dir. Ruben Navarro

OFFLINE (DESCONEXO), dir. Lui Avallos

OUR PLACE TOGETHER, dir. Clay Marshall Pruitt

PEACH, dirs.. Rowan Devereux & Sophie Saville

PLAYING FOR KEEPS, dir. DJ Turner

POMPEII, dir. Harry Lighton, Marco Alessi, Matthew Jacobs Morgan

PRETTY THINGS, dir. Pedro Suarez

PRIMER, dir. crosslucid

PURPLEBOY, dir. Alexandre Siqueira

QUERY, dir. Sophie Kargman

RICH ATMOSPHERE: THE MUSIC OF MERCHANT-IVORY FILMS, dir. Stephen Soucy

ROYALTY, dirs.. Sav Souza and Logan Thomason

S.A.M, dirs.. Eyre and Ely

SATAN’S TEARS, dir. Andrew Lush

SEE YOU SOON, dir. Tyler Rabinowitz

SEXTPERT ADVICE, dir. Tobit Raphael Capati

SHÉÁR AVORY: TO BE CONTINUED, dir. Abram Cerda

SOFT & PINK, dir. Zoe Ward

SPILT MILK, dir. Cierra Glaude

STALLS, dir.João Dall’Stella

STONEWALL 2069, dir. Samuel Douek

STRANGERS, dir. Jamieson Pearce

SUNSHINE IN THE RUINS, dir. Chou Yu Cheng

SWIPE UP, VIVIAN!, dir. Hannah Welever

TALK TO YOU LATER, dir. Adison Olivera

TAPE, dir. Jojo Erholtz

TEAM MARILYN, dir. LaToya Morgan

TENDER, dir. Felicia Pride

THE CYPHER, dir. Letia Solomon

THE D*CK APPOINTMENT, dir. Mike Roma

THE DOOR SHE OPENED, dir. Richard O’Connor

THE FABRIC OF YOU, dir. Josephine Lohoar Self

THE GIFT (O PRESENTE), dir. Daniel Wierman

THE HOUSE OF MARIANA Y GABRIEL, dir. Hena Ashraf

THE MISTRESS (LA AMANTE), dir. Pati Cruz

THE NAME OF THE SON, dir. Martina Matzkin

THE OUTBREAK, dir. Trent Nakamura

THE SHAWL, dir. Sara Kiener

THE STARR SISTERS, dir. Beth Einhorn, Bridey Elliott

THE TEST, dir. Jessica Smith

THIS IS AN ADDRESS, dir. Sasha Wortzel

TRANS HAPPINESS IS REAL, dir. Quinton Baker

TRASHY BOOTY, dir. Iris Devins

UMBILICAL, dir. Danski Tang

UNSPOKEN, dir. Patrick G. Lee

VICTORIA, dir. Dani Toledo

WATER (AGUA), dir. Santiago Zermeño

WERE YOU GAY IN HIGH SCHOOL?, dir. Niki Ang

WHERE MY GIRLS, dir. Mads Engel

WHO CAN PREDICT WHAT WILL MOVE YOU?, dir. Livia Huang

WISHES, dir. Amy Jenkins

YOURS MINE OURS, dir. Ben Baur

YUNIOR, dir. Francisco Cabrera-Feo

Outfest Jurors

US Narrative Feature: James Sweeney, filmmaker (Straight Up); Ayo Kepher-Maat, Director of Acquisitions, NEON; Caden Mark Gardner, Film Critic.

International Narrative Feature: Jacqueline Lyanga, former Artistic Director of both AFI Fest and Film Independent; Andrew Murphy, Director of Programming, Inside Out Toronto and Isabel Sandoval, filmmaker (Lingua Franca).

Documentary: Sam Feder, filmmaker (Disclosure); Ben-Alex Dupris, filmmaker, (Sweetheart Dancers – winner of Best Short Doc jury award at Outfest LA 2019); Daresha Kyi, filmmaker (Chavela – winner of Best Documentary Jury and Audience Award at Outfest LA 2017).

International Narrative Shorts: Daniel Laabs, filmmaker, (Jules of Light and Dark – winner of Best U.S. Narrative Feature jury prize Outfest LA 2019), Lauren Wolkstein, filmmaker (The Strange Ones); Aurora Guerrero, filmmaker (Netflix’s Gentefied, Mosquita Y Mari).

U.S. Narrative Short: Brian Michael Smith, Actor, (911: Lone Star); Gillian Horvat, filmmaker (I Blame Society) and Carly Usdin, filmmaker (Suicide Kale).