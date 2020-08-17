Outfest Livestream And ‘Under The Stars’ Drive-In Program To Feature ‘The Nowhere Inn’, ‘La Leyenda Negra’, Lily Tomlin, Cheryl Dunye And More

Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein in 'The Nowhere Inn'

EXCLUSIVE: The 2020 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival has unveiled their schedule for livestream events and their program for its “Under the Stars” drive-in experience.

For Outfest LA’s digital space, Tony Award-winning John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will host a livestream marathon listening party of his critically acclaimed musical podcast, Anthem: Homunculus with performances from himself, Glenn Close, Cynthia Erivo, Patti LuPone, Nakhane, Denis O’Hare, Laurie Anderson, among others. The podcast will play in its entirety via digitalpridefest.com, paired with specially-created visuals, live drop-ins and Q&A between Mitchell and special guests.

Lily Tomlin and her longtime life partner Jane Wagner will join Outfest for a livestream discussion with director Joan Churchill about the long-unavailable 1986 documentary Lily Tomlin: The Film Behind the Show, which follows the titular icon’s Broadway show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. In addition, queer filmmaker Cheryl Dunye and producer Effie Brown will also do a live Q&A about Dunye’s 2001 HBO original film Stranger Inside, which will be available for free available on Outfest’s digital platform during the fest. Outfest’s annual Trans Summit will also migrate to the digital space, with keynote addresses and panel discussions from groundbreaking trans and non-binary artists.

The “Under the Stars” drive-in experience will take place at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu over two weekends starting August 21. The program will include the Los Angeles premiere of The Nowhere Inn starring Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein as well as Patricia Vidal Delgado’s feature directorial debut of the coming of age pic, La Leyenda Negra. Country artist Brandon Stansell will also perform a live drive-in set prior to a screening of his documentary Three Chords and a Lie. The drive-in experience will close with the world premiere of Travis Fine’s Two Eyes.

Read the 2020 Outfest LA livestream and drive-in schedule below.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st

7:00 PM – STRANGER INSIDE: Live digital Q&A with director Cheryl Dunye, producer Effie Brown & cast. Moderated by: Outfest Legacy Project Manager Brendan Lucas.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25th

5:00 PM – SHIVA BABY: Live digital Q&A with director Emma Seligman & cast. Moderated by Outfest Director of Festival Programming Mike Dougherty.

7:00 PM – LILY TOMLIN: THE FILM BEHIND THE SHOW: Live digital Q&A with director Joan Churchill, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Wagner. Moderated by Outfest Legacy Project Manager Brendan Lucas.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27th

9:00 PM – THE OBITUARY OF TUNDE JOHNSON (Breakthrough Centerpiece): Live digital Q&A with director Ali LeRoy, writer Stanley Kalu, and star Steven Silver. Moderated by filmmaker LaQuann Dawson of GLAAD’s NEON project.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th

7:00 PM – BLOODSISTERS: LEATHER, DYKES, & SADOMASOCHISM LIVE DIGITAL PANEL with director Michelle Handelman, Leather community legend Queen Cougar & other special guests. Moderated by Brendan Lucas.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29TH

12:00 PM – TRANS SUMMIT; Livestream Keynote Address & Panels

2:00 PM – LIVE LISTENING MARATHON OF “ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS” musical podcast, hosted by John Cameron Mitchell with special guests.

Please find the 2020 Outfest LA “Under the Stars” drive-in schedule below.

DRIVE-IN SCREENINGS SCHEDULE:

WEEKEND 1



FRIDAY, AUGUST 21st:

8:00 PM – THE NOWHERE INN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22nd:

7:45 PM – Boys Shorts + CICADA

8:00 PM – Trans Shorts + COWBOYS

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23rd:

7:45 PM – SHIVA BABY

8:00 PM – Brandon Stansell concert / THREE CHORDS AND A LIE



WEEKEND 2

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th:

7:45 PM – Girls Shorts + AHEAD OF THE CURVE

8:00 PM – Latinx Shorts + LA LEYENDA NEGRA

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th:

7:45 PM – MINYAN

8:00 PM – P.S. BURN THIS LETTER PLEASE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30th:

7:45 PM – DRAMARAMA

8:00 PM – TWO EYES – live music pre-show by Ryan Cassata, pre-recorded musical set by Nakhane