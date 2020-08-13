‘1982’ Director Oualid Mouaness Signs For Management With The Cartel

EXCLUSIVE: Oualid Mouaness has signed for management across the board with The Cartel. Mouaness made his feature film debut this past year with the coming-of-age drama 1982, which premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival where it won the NETPAC Award and went on to win the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize at El-Gouna Film Festival. The film was subsequently selected to represent Lebanon for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards 2020. It has since received critical acclaim and awards at film festivals in France, China, Qatar and the U.S.

Mouaness is also known for producing seminal music videos with artists David Bowie (The Stars & The Next Day), and a video-record and Emmy-nominated live concert performance for Annie Lennox (Nostalgia), and videos for Lana Del Rey, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, N.E.R.D, Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Gnarls Barkley, Keith Urban, and Rihanna among others. He has been nominated for several VMA’s and CMA’s over the years.

In addition to his commercial work, Mouaness was instrumental in bringing several documentaries to life, including the critically acclaimed Rize which premiered at Sundance and more recently the documentary Max Richter’s Sleep to be released in several countries this fall.

His short film The Rifle, The Jackal, The Wolf And The Boy was Oscar shortlisted in 2017, and he is Sundance Screenwriting fellow as well. He continues to be repped by CAA and The Cartel will help him take that next step.