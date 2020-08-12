‘One Of Us Is Lying’: Peacock Orders Young-Adult Mystery Drama To Series; Darío Madrona To Showrun

Peacock has handed a series order to young-adult mystery drama One of Us is Lying and has tapped Darío Madrona, co-creator of Netflix’s Elite, as showrunner.

The streamer has given the adaptation of Karen M. McManus’ novel an eight-episode order after ordering a pilot last year.

It marks the first of Peacock’s pilot orders to have been picked up to series and comes after straight-to-series orders for Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Girls5eva, starring Sara Bareilles and written by Meredith Scardino, and MacGruber, starring, co-written and executive produced by Will Forte.

Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Go!), Annalisa Cochrane (Into the Dark: Pure), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing) lead the ensemble cast of the drama from UCP and John Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions.

One Of Us Is Lying is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and will executive produce, while Madrona will serve as showrunner and also exec produce. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

Madrona is a well-known figure in Spanish TV, having become a head writer on Genesis, en la Mente del Asesino at age 27 and was in charge of the local remake of British drama Life on Mars. Elite, which he co-created and exec produced, was picked up for a fourth and final season by Netflix earlier this year.

Madrona is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen. Saleh is represented by ICM, Writ Large and attorney Jared Levine.