NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Publishing New Book On COVID-19 Response In October

Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, announced Tuesday it’s putting out a new book by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this fall on the pol’s experience dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

American Crisis, Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic will hit on Oct. 13, three weeks before the presidential election. The book was a bit of a surprise. Cuomo had mentioned this summer that he was considering writing a book. Crown announced it the day after the Governor spoke at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

“We’re excited to share this new book from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming out with new book in October,” Crown tweeted this morning.

New York was initially the epicenter of the pandemic but has lately become a success story in containing it and in gradual reopening that has so far avoided a resurgence. The third-term governor has become a national figure with daily briefings where he often takes the Trump Administration to task for its inadequate response to the pandemic.

Cuomo will voice the audio book as well.