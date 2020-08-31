‘NOS4A2’ Canceled After Two Seasons By AMC

There will be no third season for AMC’s supernatural horror series NOSA42, Deadline has confirmed. Showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien shared the news Monday on Twitter, and the network confirmed the cancellation.

“Well friends, I heard from AMC last week,” O’Brien wrote. “We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2. It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel… CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together.” See her four-tweet post below.

“Christmasland may live forever, but NOS4A2 will come to an end with the conclusion of season two,” AMC said in a statement Monday. “We are so thankful to Jami O’Brien, Joe Hill and the entire cast and crew for two seasons of inspired, terrifying and thoroughly captivating and age-defying television. And thanks to the fans for climbing into the Wraith and coming along for the ride.”

NOSA42 performed well in ratings in its first season but saw declines in Season 2. The second season averaged about 800,000 total viewers per episode and 350,000 adults 25-54 in Nielsen Live+3. That’s about half as many as watched the first season, even with all Season 2 episodes being simulcast on AMC and BBC America.

Based on Hill’s bestselling 2013 novel, NOSA42 centered on Vic McQueen (Ashley Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. The series also starred Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.



NOS4A2 was produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television. The series was executive produced by Hill, O’Brien and Lauren Corrao.

