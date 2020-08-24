Nordic Horror ‘Breeder’ Sells To Germany, UK & More

EXCLUSIVE: Breeder, the Danish horror movie, has sold to territories around the world for Scandi sales outfit LevelK.

Directed by Jens Dahl, whose credits include co-writing Nicolas Winding-Refn’s Pusher, the movie tells the story of a renowned health supplement company, run by a ruthless businesswoman, which is selecting and abducting young women as part of an experiment bio-hacking babies’ DNA to enable her clients to reverse the ageing process. When Mia goes to investigate, she finds herself trapped, branded and tortured in a grim underground facility.

Despite not having its world premiere yet due to the pandemic, sales interest has been strong, and we can reveal that the following territory deals have been inked: Germany (Tiberius), UK (Eureka Entertainment), Japan (New Select), Russia CIS (Russian World Vision), Italy (30 Holding), Taiwan (AV-jet), Portugal (Films4you), the Baltics (BEST film), South East Asia, Indian Sub-Continent (Paragon Films).

The screenplay was written by Sissel Dalsgaard Thomsen and producers were Amalie Lyngbo Quist and Maria Møller Christoffersen for Beo Starling.

LevelK and Blockbuster will handle the local release on October 31.

Deadline previously published the film’s trailer, which you can watch here.