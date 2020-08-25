‘Bulletproof’ Star Noel Clarke To Headline ITV Crime Thriller ‘Viewpoint’

Noel Clarke, the Bulletproof and Adulthood writer and actor, is to headline ITV’s Viewpoint, a Rear Window-esque crime drama based on an idea from Emmy-winning Fleabag helmer Harry Bradbeer.

Produced by Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect, Clarke plays surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up an observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach (Black Mirror).

Sterling’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, Manchester, and provides a direct sightline into the home of beloved missing school teacher, Gemma Hillman (Amy Wren). Hillman shares the home with her boyfriend and prime suspect, Greg Sullivan, played by Fehinti Balogu.

Rounding out the cast are Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), Sarah Niles (Trust Me), Shannon Murray (Get Even), Phil Davis (Whitechapel) Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star), Dominic Allburn (Jack Irish: Dead Point), Marcus Garvey (Broadchurch), Carlyss Peer (The Feed) and Erin Shanagher (The Bay).

Co-created by Manhunt writer Ed Whitmore, Viewpoint is has started shooting in Manchester and is the first ITV drama to go into production following the coronavirus shut down. Lucy Bedford will executive produce for Tiger Aspect, with Ashley Way (White Lines) directing and Clare Shepherd (The A Word) producing. Viewpoint is distributed by Banijay Rights.

Bradbeer last week signed an overall deal with Amazon.