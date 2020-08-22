At the VMAs, it’s quarantine for thee, but not for me.

New York City quarantine rules are now being enforced on travelers from 34 states, requiring a two-week isolation if arriving in the five boroughs for longer than a 24-hour stopover.

That is, if you’re just a citizen. If you’re a celebrity or part of their crew, you can apparently come right in.

The New York Post is reporting that the likes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande will not be subject to isolation for performing at the 2020 VMAs, which take place Aug. 30.

However, for the performances being staged outdoors around the boroughs, members of the New York Police Dept. TV/Movie unit will make sure performers and their entourages are wearing masks and staying socially distant.

There will be limited audiences at most for the events. The show ’s original location at Barclays Center in Brooklyn was dropped after concerns were raised about infections in close quarters.

“The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and Citywide Events is working in close coordination with the production to ensure guidelines are being followed,” a City Hall spokesperson said to the Post.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order dictating that anyone who violates the quarantine order is subject to a fine up to $10,000 or up to 15 days in jail. That ruling was granted an exemption by the state Department of Health.

The exemption only extends to the show, according to a governor’s spokesperson. The stars must quarantine if they stay in New York after the VMAs.