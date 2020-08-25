‘No Manches Frida’ & ‘Detective Pikachu’ Star Omar Chaparro To Lead Sony Pictures International Comedy ‘Tequila Re-Pasado’

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican superstar Omar Chaparro (No Manches Frida series & Pokemon Detective Pikachu) has been set for the lead role in Tequila Re-Pasado, an original comedy from Sony Pictures International Productions.

Spanish director María Ripoll is helming the pic, re-teaming with Sony after recently wrapping Guerra de Likes in Mexico for the studio. The new film is adapted from an original script by Judd Pillot and Gerald B. Fillmore, which follows a workaholic who must outwit his multiplying clones after a magical tequila travels him back in time – again and again – in order to make things right with his family.

The film will be produced by J. Fernando Pérez Gavilán at Born Free and Santiago García Galván at García Tagliavini Productions, with Sandra Condito and Raymundo Díaz-González overseeing for Sony. Chaparro will also act as executive producer.

Production is scheduled to begin in Mexico spring 2021.

Chaparro was the star of Spanish-language box office smash No Manches Frida, which was Mexico’s fourth highest grossing film ($11.8M) of all time before it was topped by its 2019 sequel ($17M), again starring Chaparro. The films, which also grossed north of $20M in the U.S., were remade from 2013 German hit Fack ju Göhte.

“I can’t tell you how gratifying it is to finally work with Omar. We’ve been looking for the right project for years, and now we have it,” said Said Laine Kline, Head of SPIP.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Maria again,” added Sandra Condito, SVP of International Film Production. “She exemplifies everything you could hope for in a director, bringing this project to life with her distinct yet universal vision through her ability to transcend cultural boundaries.”

María Ripoll is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment. Omar Chaparro is repped by Fabiola Peña from Talent on the Road Management. Judd Pilot is repped by Zero Gravity Management. Gerald B. Fillmore is repped by Eris Talent Agency.