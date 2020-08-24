Nisha Ganatra Matchmaking Comedy In The Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development a single-camera matchmaking comedy from The High Note and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra and ABC Signature, where Ganatra is under an overall deal.

Written, directed and executive produced by Ganatra through her Ladies’ Car Productions, the Untitled Matchmaking Comedy revolves around an unlucky-in-love romantic and her no-nonsense mom who butt heads as they run the most successful matchmaking service in Little India.

ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Ganatra most recently directed Focus Features’ dramedy The High Note starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson. Before that she helmed the film Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling.

After graduating from NYU, Ganatra was working as an indie filmmaker — her first movie was the 1999 Chutney Popcorn — when she was brought in as a main director alongside creator Jill Soloway and a consulting producer on the first season of Amazon’s Transparent, sharing in the series’ Golden Globe win and its Emmy nomination for best comedy. That launched a career of a TV director for Ganatra, who served as co-executive producer/director on Better Things with Pamela Adlon and co-executive producer/director on You Me Her. Her extensive TV directing credits before she segued to features with Late Night include the TNT pilot Highland and episodes of Girls, Dear White People, Future Man, Mr. Robot, Shameless, Married, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man On Earth, Fresh off the Boat, Love, and Black Monday.

As a writer, Ganatra has sold multiple TV projects, including a semi-autobiographical comedy executive produced by Amy Poehler, which landed a put pilot commitment at NBC in 2015. She is repped by CAA and Priya Verma at Morris Yorn.