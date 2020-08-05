Nika King Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actress and writer Nika King has signed with Paradigm for representation.

King can currently be seen as a series regular on the Emmy-nominated HBO series Euphoria, where she plays Leslie Bennett, the hardworking and chronically worried single mother to Zendaya and Storm Reid. Her additional television credits include a recurring arc on Greenleaf (OWN) as well as guest appearances on Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix), Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV), Best Friends Whenever (Disney Channel) and NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS), among others.

A Groundlings alumna, Nika continues to tour her stand-up across the country. She has also been featured on Showtime Presents: Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy, Wanda Sykes Presents: Herlarious and in the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

When King is not on set or touring, she continues to advocate for underrepresented and underserved voices looking to break into the entertainment industry. She is currently developing JELI, a tech platform which provides a community of mentorship for BIPOC in Hollywood. Industry mentors, partners and mentee candidates can visit JELI.life to get involved.

King is managed by Alex Goodman at Levity Live.