Nik Dodani and Colton Ryan Join Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Nik Dodani and Colton Ryan have joined the cast Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen based on the original stage musical play with music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Dodani will play Jared, Evan’s enterprising family friend, and Ryan will play Connor, a troubled high school senior who is a catalyst for the plot of the musical.

Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, wrote the script. Stephen Chbosky will direct. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Universal’s Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Most notably, Dodani shines as Zahid on the Netflix original series Atypical as the best friend and mentor to Sam (Keir Gilchrist). Most recently, Dodani wrapped on Netflix’s Trinkets opposite Brianna Hildebrand and Quintessa Swindell and on CBS’ continuation of the award-winning iconic series Murphy Brown. On the film side, Dodani starred in Columbia Pictures’ psychological thriller Escape Room.

Ryan is best known for his recent Apple+ TV show Little Voice, which premiered in July on the service and has Bad Robot producing. Other credits include the film Uncle Frank and recurring roles on Homeland and The Americans.

Dodani is represented by Buchwald, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. Ryan is represented by Gersh.