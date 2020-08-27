Nicole Byer To Host Five-Night Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony

Emmy-nominated Nailed It! host Nicole Byer will host the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which the Television Academy will present in virtual ceremonies over five nights from September 14-19, streaming on Emmys.com the first four nights and concluding with a two-hour ceremony that Saturday on FXX.

Byer this year became the first Black woman to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for fronting the Netflix baking competition show. Her credits also include MTV’s Girl Code and recently released a book #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE.

The TV Academy also revealed Thursday the presenters for the Creative Arts ceremonies, which usually span two nights but was forced to make changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The presenters list: Monica Aldama (Cheer), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Rose Byrne (Mrs. America), Bobby Cannavale (Homecoming), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black; Disclosure), Desus Nice & The Kid Mero (Desus & Mero), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian; Better Call Saul), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Chris Hardwick (The Wall; The Talking Dead), Jerry Harris (Cheer), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans), Hilarie Burton Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Friday Night In With The Morgans; The Walking Dead), Erin Moriarty (The Boys), Lamorne Morris (Woke), Leslie Odom Jr. (Central Park), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show; Insecure), Monica Raymund (Hightown), Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home; Brother vs. Brother) and Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will stream on Emmys.com beginning September 14-17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with a fifth ceremony September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FXX.

It comes ahead of the also virtual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. That show is still taking shape, with ABC and the TV Academy announcing today it will employ a “virtual media center” to replace the usual in-person press rooms used for connecting with Emmy winners backstage during and right after the show.