Nickelodeon Taps Former ABC Studios Exec Zack Olin As SVP Live Action

Zack Olin has joined Nickelodeon’s live-action department, which has been headed by Shauna Phelan, SVP, Live-Action Scripted Content.

As SVP, Live Action, at the ViacomCBS-owned network, he has partnered with Phelan to oversee scripted series, movies and specials alongside Phelan. Both report to Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids and Family Entertainment.

The appointment formalizes Olin’s relationship with Nickleodeon, having previously served a live-action development consultant for the network. Before that, Olin spent several years at ABC Studios (now ABC Signature) as VP, Creative Development, shepherding series including Grown-ish, Speechless, The Kids Are Alright and The Real O’Neals.

Before joining ABC Studios in 2011, Olin served as Executive Director of Current Programming at ABC Network Entertainment, overseeing series including Happy Endings, Cougar Town, Better Off Ted, Samantha Who? and Body of Proof in addition to overseeing story and animation for the animated release Schoolhouse Rock! Earth.

Olin also worked on the Development and Current Programming teams at Fox Broadcasting, assisting in the development of American Dad and managing series including The Simpsons, That 70’s Show, The Bernie Mac Show and MadTV. Olin began his television career at CBS Productions as an assistant on the development team.