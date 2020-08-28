Nick Robinson To Star Opposite Margaret Qualley In Netflix’s Dramedy Series ‘Maid’ Produced By John Wells & Margot Robbie

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Robinson is set as the male lead opposite Margaret Qualley in Maid, Netflix’s dramedy series from writer Molly Smith Metzler; John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

The role reunites Robinson and Qualley who both starred in the Rashid Johnson-directed HBO film Native Son, which premiered last year at Sundance.

Metzler executive produces and will serve as showrunner. Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce with John Wells Prods., along with Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom via LuckyChap Entertainment, and Land. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

Best known for lead film roles in Love, Simon, Everything, Everything, Jurassic World and Kings of Summer, Robinson recently finished his first role on Broadway as Jem Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird, a run cut short by the coronavirus pandemic-caused shutdown. He’ll next be seen as the male lead opposite Kate Mara in FX’s upcoming limited series A Teacher, coming out later this year. Upcoming releases also include Indie films Silk Road and Shadow in the Cloud. Robinson is repped by UTA.