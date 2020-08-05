Nick Khan Leaving CAA To Become WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer

Top CAA agent Nick Khan, who was Co-Head of Television, is departing the agency to join client WWE as President & Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Khan fills the void left by the January exit of Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson who were ousted in January amid a rocky last year for the company. Unlike other sports franchises, which were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic in March, WWE continued to produce its flagship weekly TV series, Raw and SmackDown. Still, it too has been grappling with the effects from the pandemic, along with declining TV ratings.

“Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties,” said McMahon. “While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team.”

Khan, a former practicing attorney, Khan joined boutique lit agency Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann at the end of 2005 to launch a sports/news broadcaster division. He segued to ICM following the two agencies’ merger six months later, establishing their Sports Media department where he represented such big names as Chris Olbermann, Nancy Grace, sports broadcasters/analysts Hannah Storm, John Anderson, Jim Lampley, Jalen Rose and Max Kellerman as well as boxing trainer Freddie Roach, many of whom followed him to CAA when he made the move in 2012.

At CAA, where he became the Co-Head of the Television Department, Khan continued to represent top broadcasters while also representing WWE, the Southeastern Conference, Top Rank Boxing and others helping to negotiate billions of dollars in media deals on their behalf.

“I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family,” said Khan. “It’s rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value.”

Khan is the latest agent to transition to the executive ranks. Fellow CAA senior agent Peter Micelli previously departed to become Chief Strategy Officer, Film, Television and Digital at Entertainment One, working with then-client Mark Gordon.