Nick Cordero Memorial Tribute Special To Feature Actor’s Broadway Castmates

Castmates of the late Nick Cordero from such stage productions as A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress will take part in a special memorial tribute honoring the actor who recently died from COVID-19 complications.

The celebration of Cordero’s life is set for Sunday, September 6 at 7 pm ET on BroadwayOnDemand.com. The tribute will be free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.

“As Nick’s family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event will include photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage,” according to BroadwayOnDemand.

Details about the tribute’s participants have not been announced.

Cordero died July 5 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a 95-day battle with COVID-19. The actor’s battle with numerous setbacks and health crisis were chronicled by his wife Amanda Kloots in frequent Instagram updates followed by a global base of fans.

Live Your Life, a live recording of Cordero’s April 2019 show at New York’s Feinstein’s/54 Below cabaret, will be released by Broadway Records on September 17.