‘Fatal Affair’ Star Nia Long Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Cultural Icon, actor and producer, Nia Long has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Most recently, Long starred in and executive produced the hit Netflix psychological thriller Fatal Affair, which debuted number one on the platform. She is also currently starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie and Nicholas Hoult in Apple’s The Banker.

Next up, Long will star in and produce Paper Gods for ABC alongside Sony Pictures Television and Get Lifted Film Co.’s Mike Jackson, John Legend and Ty Stiklorius. She will soon also begin production on Dreams of The Moon in which she will star and serve as executive producer.

Recent credits include Kenya Barris’ critically acclaimed Netflix series #BLACKAF, the Sundance nominated indie film Lemon, and Netflix series Dear White People.

No stranger to box office and television success, Long has been a part of three successful film franchises including Johannes Roberts’ 47 Meters Down, The Best Man for which she earned an NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture,” and the 2013 follow-up The Best Man Holiday, which earned critical and commercial success. She also starred in Martin Lawrence’s Big Mama’s House 1 and 2 collectively earned over $300 million and earned Long an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture. Long first caught the attention of audiences as Will Smith’s love interest on NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air the Ice Cube comedy Friday and the John Singleton drama Boyz N The Hood.

Long continues to be managed by Jason Weinberg, Emma Lewis, and Naisha Arnold at Untitled, and by attorneys Neil Meyer and Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs.