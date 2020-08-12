NHL Reschedules Game As Columbus-Tampa Bay Heads Into Fifth Overtime

Welcome back, live sports.

It’s been a historic day in Washington but also in Canada, where the first game of the NHL’s coronavirus-delayed Stanley Cup Playoffs is headed into a fifth overtime. And with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lighting locked in a stalemate, the second game scheduled for the Western Conference “bubble” in Edmonton today has been postponed.

Game 1 of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes series, which had been slated to follow Columbus-Tampa Bay at 5 p.m. PT today, now will be played at 8 a.m. PT Wednesday, airing live on MSNBC. The third game set for today in the Alberta capital, The Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, remains set for a 7:30 p.m. PT puck drop.

As of 6 p.m. PT, Columbus-Tampa Bay was the fifth-longest game in NHL history. It’s the longest game in modern NHL history since May 2000. Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo has shattered the league record for saves with 85.