Some NFL Teams Scrap Practices To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

A day after the NBA and other leagues postponed games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, some NFL teams have canceled or postponed their practices today.

The Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets and the currently unnamed Washington club scrapped practice this morning, and other clubs including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers delayed the start of theirs. The Bears play at Soldier Field, about 90 minutes from Kenosha’ WI, where Blake where shot seven times in the back Sunday, and the Packers’ Lambeau Field is about 2 1/2 hours away.

The Colts tweeted this morning that instead of practicing, “the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.”

The NFL sit-outs follow Wednesday’s move by the Milwaukee Bucks to sit out their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the Blake shooting. The league announced soon afterward that all of its games scheduled for that day were postponed. The WNBA, Major League Soccer, MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers and other baseball teams later joined the boycott, as did tennis star Naomi Osaka.

Kenyan Drake, a running back and kick returner for the Arizona Cardinals, tweeted about why his team is boycotting practice, saying, “We have the day off today to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as people. Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country.

The 2020 NFL season is set to kick off two weeks from today with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and their half-billion-dollar quarterback Patrick Mahomes hosting the Houston Texans on NBC. Some teams will open their stadiums to fans, while others will not.

