Former NFL Running Back & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Winner Rashad Jennings Strikes Development Deal With Rock Hill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL running back and Dancing With The Stars winner Rashad Jennings has entered into a development partnership with former Nickelodeon exec Keith Dawkins, founder and CEO of Rock Hill Media Ventures.

The new alignment is aimed at growing the media footprint of Jennings’ four-part children’s book series, The Coin Slot Chronicles, including via TV, digital, film, and consumer products.

The series of books tells the story of Arcade and his sister, Zoe, who are always on the hunt for answers to life’s toughest questions. When Arcade inserts the token into the slot, doors of opportunity open.

Dawkins, previously EVP and head of TeenNick and Nicktoons at Nickelodeon, said: “Rashad is a friend and dynamic individual, evidenced by his diverse and illustrious career. The prospect of a strategic collaboration was the natural next step in our relationship.

“The marketplace is clamoring for diverse stories from diverse creators with great commercial appeal. This partnership reflects our mission of working with creators on stories that speak to the make-up of today’s kids while also allowing us to use our combined platforms positively impact literacy with a new generation of young people.”

New York-based Rock Hill said it intends to support the Rashad Jennings Foundation in its work towards better literacy skills and reading comprehension. The company currently has partnerships with firms including the Believe Entertainment Group, Toonz Media Group and Crystal McCrary Media.

Jennings played football for the Jaguars, Raiders and Giants. He won ABC’s Dancing With The Stars in 2017.