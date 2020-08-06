News & Documentary Emmy Noms: HBO’s Canceled ‘Vice News Tonight’ Leads Programs As PBS Again Tops Networks

PBS leads the nominations for the 41st annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, as it usually does, scoring 48 noms to top its closest rival by even more than last year. But there’s a shakeup for the No. 2 spot among networks and platforms as CNN doubled its 2019 noms haul to 30. Read the full list of nominees in 53 categories here.

HBO’s canceled Vice News Tonight — which since has been revived on Vice TV — leads all programs with 16 nominations, edging PBS perennial Frontline with 15. CBS stalwart 60 Minutes is the only other show in double digits with 10 noms.

The Eye network leads the broadcast nets with 17 noms, but that puts it fifth overall behind PBS, CNN, HBO (27) and Univision (18). The Spanish-language net is led by a half-dozen nominations for Aquí y Ahora.

This year’s News & Doc Emmys will be broken into separate ceremonies for the first time. Awards for the news categories will be handed out at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, September 21, followed by the documentaries the next night. Both will be streamed live at watch.theemmys.tv and on the Emmys apps.

“As we continue to innovate and honor the best in our industry, we are for the first time honoring our documentary and news communities with distinct ceremonies,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “In light of the ongoing pandemic, the events will build on the success of our live Daytime creative arts ceremonies and upcoming Sports Emmys, and be similarly presented with hosts, recipients and other special guests appearing from home and other distributed locations.”

The 41st annual Sports Emmys will be presented Tuesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 2020 News & Documentary Emmy noms by platform: