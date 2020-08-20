New York Mets Vs. Miami Marlins Game Postponed By Two Players Testing Positive For COVID-19

Continuing baseball’s strangest season ever, the New York Mets’ scheduled game tonight against the Miami Marlins has been postponed by positive coronavirus tests on a Mets player and staff member.

The game was scheduled for Citi Field in New York. The state has been relatively quiet in coronavirus outbreaks over the last two months, while Florida has been among the nation’s leaders. The Marlins had games postponed earlier because of a massive outbreak among at least 17 players.

Major League Baseball has had to cancel 30 games this shortened season because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds have all had players test positive. Wednesday of this week was the first time all 30 teams played since opening weekend.

Unlike the NBA and NHL, MLB opted not to place its players in a bubble or have them play games at a central location to minimize travel.

The Mets positive tests will also delay Friday’s schedule opener of the Mets’ Subway Series against the Yankees, usually one of the highlights of the baseball season.