New York Comic Con To Go Virtual For 2020 Event

New York Comic Con said Tuesday it is canceling its annual in-person convention this year at the Javits Center and instead will host an all-digital confab set for October 8-11.

Organizer ReedPop said it is partnering with YouTube on the event, with exclusive live streams of panels set for NYCC’s YouTube channel. Fans will be able to participate in talent Q&As using the video platform’s Community and Live Chat features.

Starz has been confirmed to bring American Gods, CBS All Access its Star Trek universe series, with DreamWorks Animation, Hulu and FX also set to be a part of the slate. More content will be added in the run-up to NYCC, which has built its place as a more TV-heavy cousin to San Diego Comic Con. The West Coast event also had to convert its annual confab into an all-digital affair this year because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NYCC’s virtual edition will also include fan meet-and-greets, live Q&As, personalized autographs, videos, and professional workshops. ReedPop is also creating a virtual marketplace here exhibitors and creators can share their newest items.

“We are thoroughly disappointed that we can’t gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in,” ReedPop president Lance Fensterman said. “We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I’ve made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center. While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.”