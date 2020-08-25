New Hollywood Podcast: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Her ‘Black-ish’ Journey, Code Switching And That “Controversial” Episode

After taking a brief hiatus, Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast is back, and what better way to return than with Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross?

Ross has played Rainbow (aka Bow), the matriarch of the Johnson family on Black-ish for six seasons — and an upcoming seventh. The role has earned her four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — and that includes this year. She has also popped up in the spin-off Grown-ish and serves as the all-knowing narrator in Mixed-ish which is an origin story for Bow who has essentially become America’s Mom.

Being away for so long, we asked Ross some of the toughest questions like her first celebrity crush and her favorite snack food that is unpopular to many (she was really excited to share this with us). But before we got to all of that, Ross talked about how it was serving as the emcee for the DNC, her experiences with code-switching throughout her life and career and, of course, we went into detail about what it’s been like playing Bow for six seasons and how the issues tackled on Black-ish have subverted the Black narratives that have been on TV for decades. In particular, we talked about the super timely “Please, Baby, Please” episode that was shelved two years ago due to being too controversial but recently brought back to Hulu.

Listen to the episode below.