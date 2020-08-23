New COVID-19 Treatment Using Blood Plasma From Recovered Coronavirus Patients Authorized

President Donald Trump has granted an emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, according to a letter from the Food and Drug Administration.

“We’ve been looking to do this for a long time,” President Trump said “This will save countless lives.” He said more than 100,000 have signed up to donate, and it will reduce mortality by 35 percent.

“This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies,” Trump said “Today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment.”

Trump thanked a host of people, including the FDA, and mentioned that the public will hear about a “vaccine” very soon. “We’re removing unnecessary barriers and delays,” he said, adding, “not by cutting corners.”

The treatment uses blood from COVID-19 patients that have recovered and built antibodies against the virus. It is used on people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to prevent more severe manifestations of the disease.