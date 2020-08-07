Netflix Boarding Third Season Of Hit Israeli Drama ‘Shtisel’ With Shira Haas

Netflix is finalising a deal to carry the third season of hit Israeli drama Shtisel.

As we reported earlier this week, production on the third season is now underway in Israel. The third outing for the Yes Studios-produced drama about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem will pick up four years after the events of the previous season. The nine episodes will air on Yes TV in Israel later this year and will likely show on Netflix next year though a date has yet to be finalised.

Netflix picked up the second and third season of the drama in 2018.

The series follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem reckoning with love, loss and the doldrums of daily life. Starring are Michael Aloni, Doval’e Glickman, Neta Riskin, Sasson Gabai and Shira Haas and it is directed by Alon Zingman. It was created and written by Ori Elion and Yehonatan Indursky and produced by Fremantle subsidiary Abot Hameiri.

Haas, nominated for an Emmy for her role in Netflix’s Unorthodox, returns as Ruchama Weiss, the grand-daughter of the family patriarch.

Production of the third season was scheduled to begin in April, but all filming in Israel was halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. Production is now kicking off in accordance with local health and safety regulations, despite a recent COVID resurgence in Israel.