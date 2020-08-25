Netflix Lands Feature Comedy ‘Upstate;’ Ryan Reynolds & John August To Write, Reynolds To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has made a deal with Ryan Reynolds and John August to co-write Upstate, an original feature comedy that is eyed as a star vehicle for Reynolds. The project reunites Reynolds and August, who last worked together on 2007’s The Nines.

They are keeping plot under wraps. Reynolds and August will be executive producers, Reynolds through his production company Maximum Effort.

For Netflix Reynolds starred in the Michael Bay-directed 6 Underground and stars with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed Red Notice. The Deadpool star has upcoming the Shawn Levy-directed action comedy Free Guy and the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. He’s repped by WME and attorney David Weber.

August, who wrote Big Fish and the book for the Broadway musical transfer, most recently scripted the Disney live action blockbuster Aladdin. He also wrote the book series Arlo Finch and the Brett Haley-directed Grease prequel Summer Lovin’ at Paramount. He is repped by Verve and attorney Ken Richman.