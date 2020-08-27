Netflix Renews German Original ‘Biohackers’ For Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: Biohackers, the latest buzzy Netflix original series out of Germany, has been renewed after a positive response to Season 1.

The show debuted on the platform globally August 20. It tells a story of revolutionary biohacking technology and intrigue at a German university, focusing on a mysterious student played by Luna Wedler.

Filming will start on Season 2 in the coming months in Freiburg and Munich.

Biohackers was created by Christian Ditter, who serves as showrunner, director and writer. Ditter is a German filmmaker who is established in the U.S. after helming the Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson romcom How To Be Single and the Lily Collins and Sam Claflin romance Love, Rosie, as well as the American Netflix series Girlboss.

2019-20 TV Cancellations And Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

“It’s great that Biohackers will continue. Thematically, the second season will also deal with moral and ethical issues around biohacking and genome editing,” Ditter told Deadline.

Co-director Tim Trachte will also return for the second season. Producers are Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion GmbH, with funding by German Motion Picture Fund and FilmFernsehFonds Bayern.

“Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the first season, we are thrilled to head into another season of Biohackers with Christian Ditter, Claussen+Putz and the two outstanding actresses, Luna Wedler and Jessica Schwarz in the leading roles. We are incredibly excited to find out how things will continue between Mia and Prof. Tanja Lorenz,” says Rachel Eggebeen, Director German Original Series at Netflix.

Germany has proven fertile commissioning ground for Netflix originals in recent years, with other international hits including Dark, Unorthodox and How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast).