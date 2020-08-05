Netflix Sets Premiere Date For ‘Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions’; Comedy Special To Be Released In Spanish And English

EXCLUSIVE: Felipe Esparaza is ready to bring the funny to Netflix with his first original comedy special on the streaming giant titled Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions. It will also go by the title: Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Yup, it’s a bilingual special and it will be released globally on September 1.

Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances — one in English and one in Spanish — the specials showcase Esparza’s edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones mark the first time a Netflix comedian has recorded a stand up special in two languages that are set to be released simultaneously.

The comedian won Last Comic Standing in 2010 and prior to Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones, Esparaza had two comedy specials including They’re Not Gonna Laugh At You (2012) on Showtime and Translate This (2017) on HBO.

He can be seen in the upcoming Steve Byrne comedy feature The Opening Act. His TV credits include NBC’s Superstore and the Netflix series Gentefied. He is also the host of the podcast What’s Up Fool where he talks to random people he finds interesting.

Esparza is repped by ICM Partners and managed by Lesa O’Daniel.