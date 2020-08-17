Netflix Picks Up ‘Sneakerheads’ Starring Allen Maldonado & Andrew Bachelor From Complex Networks

Netflix has picked up Sneakerheads, a six-episode comedy series starring Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G., Black-ish) and Andrew Bachelor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), from creator Jay Longino and Complex Networks. The Netflix original series is set to premiere September 25.

Starring Allen Maldonado and Andrew Bachelor, the series centers around Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad who gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Cast also includes Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, and Aja Evans.

Longino created the series and executive produces with Inny Clemons, Complex Network’s Justin Killion, Olive Bridge Entertainment’s Will Gluck and Richard Schwartz, Haven’s Kevin Mann and Brendan Bragg, Jason Belleville, Rod Grable and Dave Meyers, who directs

Sneakerheads is a Complex Networks production.

