Netflix Orders Kids “Eco-Fable” ‘The Last Bus’ From ‘PrankMe’ Producer Wildseed Studios

Netflix has commissioned a 10-part live-action children’s series from Wildseed Studios, the company behind Fullscreen scripted thriller PrankMe.

The Last Bus is billed as a sci-fi road trip adventure, which tells the story of a group of mismatched school kids who band together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

It is being written and created by Paul Neafcy, who was spotted by Wildseed after posting films on YouTube from his bedroom. Neafcy also worked with Wildseed on PrankMe.

Another YouTube creator, Drew Casson, will direct alongside Lawrence Gough and Steve Hughes, both of whom have helmed episodes of Doctor Who. Nour Wazzi is a fourth director.

The Last Bus will be filmed in Bristol and the South West of England. Pre-production starts imminently, with the shoot taking place over the fall.

“Although at the top level The Last Bus is a shamelessly entertaining sci-fi romp, at another level it is a powerful eco-fable about how the younger generation must be empowered to make very different choices from the generation which preceded it when it comes to the two big challenges of the age – environmental breakdown and hugely sophisticated artificial intelligence,” said Wildseed co-founders Miles Bullough and Jesse Cleverley.