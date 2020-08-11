Click to Skip Ad
Netflix Orders Feature-Length Documentary On Far-Right London Nail Bombings

David Copeland
CCTV footage of David Copeland with his improvised nail bomb. BBC/YouTube

EXCLUSIVE: Expectation, the UK production outfit behind Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence, has secured its first Netflix original commission — a feature-length documentary on a series of nail bombings in London 20 years ago.

Titled The Nailbomber, the film will tell the story of how far-right extremist David Copeland detonated three improvised bombs in Brixton, Brick Lane and Soho over three weekends in 1999, killing three people and injuring 140 others.

Copeland, who loaded his devices with more than 1,000 four-inch nails, targeted London’s Black, Bangladeshi, and gay communities. He was convicted in 2000 and was given six life sentences in prison.

As well as sensitively exploring the atrocities themselves, The Nailbomber will also show how London communities bonded together to overcome hate. Netflix will premiere the film next year.

It adds to the growing list of true crime documentaries Netflix has commissioned from British producers. Other notable examples include Raw TV’s Don’t F**k With Cats and Pulse Films’ The Disappearance Of Madeleine McCann.

