Netflix Unveils Virtual AR Experience For Emmy FYC Campaign After Scoring 160 Nominations

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is launching a virtual Emmy FYC experience – less than a week after scoring 160 nominations.

It’s been a strange year for Emmy campaigning as a result of COVID-19 and as such the streamer is launching its first virtual experience to replace the physical space that it has put together for the last few years.

FYSEE-360 is an immersive experience that lets Emmy voters deeper into the world of shows including The Crown, Ozark and Stranger Things. It launches later today, Monday August 3, during phase two of Emmy voting.

As voters enter the experience, available to watch on phones and computers, they will see the digital platform’s 2020 nomination sizzle before they enter the AR experience, which includes Easter eggs from shows such as Ozark, via the show’s Missouri Belle slot machines, and Bojack Horseman.

Nick Kroll, who voices Big Mouth’s Maury the Hormone Monster, guides viewers through the start of the experience.

In addition to its best drama nominees, shows present in the experience include Dead To Me, which was nominated in best comedy, as well as Hollywood, Space Force, Tiger King, Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Queer Eye and Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

For The Crown, which scored 13 nominations, voters will get a tour of Buckingham Palace and walk in the footsteps Queen Elizabeth II took during for her Silver Jubilee. In Stranger Things, which secured eight nominations, voters can hang out in with the Scoops Troop at the Starcourt Mall, in Ozark, which got 18 nods, voters can enter the Missouri Belle casino, in Hollywood, they’ll get a tour of Ace Studios and go on set during The Meg, in Dead To Me, they’ll see the crime scene where season two begins,

The AR move comes as all of the Hollywood studios and networks pivot to a less in-person form of campaigning.

In recent years, Netflix has held a showcase across the soundstages at Raleigh Studios, hosting industry and guild members alongside cast and creators along with a series of A-list panel sessions.