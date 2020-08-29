Netflix Delays ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Virtual Preview Event Following Chadwick Boseman Death

Netflix has paused a virtual preview event that was set for Monday for its upcoming movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The movie based on the 1982 August Wilson play follows “The Mother of Blues”, played by Fences Oscar winner Viola Davis, who contends with her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control her in Chicago 1927. The pic reps one of Boseman’s final performances. The movie also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown co-star alongside Grammy winner Branford Marsalis’ score.

Monday’s event was take place at 10AM PST and entailed an exclusive first look and footage presentation of the pic’s director George C. Wolfe in conversation with Davis.

The movie was adapted for the screen by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and produced by Fences Oscar nominees Denzel Washington and Todd Black.

Boseman died yesterday at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Said Netflix in a statement this morning, “We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss. We are cancelling Monday’s preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

“Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it’s impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness. His legacy as a person and an artist will inspire millions. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer.

Added Washington about the Black Panther star, “He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist,who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman.”