Netflix Dates Ben Wheatley’s ‘Rebecca’ For October 21; First Look At Lily James & Armie Hammer In Classic Tale

Rebecca: (L to R) Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter, Lily James as Mrs. de Winter. Cr. KERRY BROWN/NETFLIX

Here’s a first look at Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca, the adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Gothic novel that was previously turned into a classic film by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940.

Lily James and Armie Hammer lead the cast this time out, playing the aristocratic widower Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier in Hitchcock’s version) and his new wife (previously Joan Fontaine), with Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs Danvers.

Netflix has dated the film for a global bow on October 21.

The pic was written by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, with Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan and Nira Park producing.

Hitchcock’s adaptation won two Oscars in 1941, including Best Picture. Brit director Wheatley’s credits include Free Fire and Sightseers.

Here are some more first-look pics from the movie:

Rebecca: Lily James as Mrs. de Winter, Cr. KERRY BROWN/NETFLIX Netflix

