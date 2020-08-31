Netflix’s ‘Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love’ & ‘The Big Show Show’ To End Runs With Christmas Specials

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has opted not to order second seasons of multi-camera family sitcoms Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love and The Big Show Show.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Fans will get one more original episode of each shows as the streamer had commissioned special Christmas episodes of both comedies to be released this December.

These are not series finales. The special stand-alone Christmas episodes were filmed before the pandemic and do not continue the storylines from the previous seasons.

The produced episodes of Ashley Garcia and The Big Show Show will continue to be available on Netflix. Multi-camera comedy is probably the genre most dependable on cast chemistry. That is something that can be tested in a pilot, something that does not fit into Netflix’s model, which is built on straight-to-series orders.

Created by Seth Kurland & Mario Lopez, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love followed a prodigy named Ashley Garcia, the “only 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist” in the world who moves in with her Uncle Victor from the other side of the country for a chance to work for NASA. The comedy aired one 14-episode season, which was released in two batches, the first in February and the second in July.

Created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, The Big Show Show was a family sitcom starring WWE wrestler Big Show as a father of three daughters. It premiered in April. Berger posted a note to fans following the news of the show coming to an end.