Netflix Apologizes For “Inappropriate” ‘Cuties’ Poster That Was Criticized For Sexualizing Children

Netflix has issued a swift mea culpa after a strong backlash today around the marketing of its forthcoming release Cuties.

The largely well-received French-language pic won the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award at Sundance this year. It follows Amy, an 11-year-old girl who joins a group of dancers named ‘the cuties’ at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values. The film is 82% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and critics generally praised it for its handling of sensitive topics.

Netflix recently began promoting the movie ahead of its release on the platform on September 9. However, the accompany artwork has provoked a storm of online criticism, with many saying the poster sexualizes children. One Twitter user called it “disgusting”, while another said “Netflix really messed up here”.  Here’s the poster which sparked the backlash:

The online release follows its theatrical roll out in its native France via Bac Films, which began yesterday (August 19). The Netflix poster contrasts considerably with the French theatrical poster, which strikes a somewhat different tone, as per the below:

Netflix has moved quickly to take down the offending artwork and has already replaced it; it wouldn’t confirm if the poster was made in-house or by an agency. The streamer also apologized, issuing the following statement to Deadline:

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”
