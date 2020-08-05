Netflix, Chernin And Automatik Team On Adaptation Of Popular Podcast ‘36 Questions’ With Brett Haley On Board To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has come on board to adapt the podcast 36 Questions into a feature film with Hearts Beat Loud helmer Brett Haley on to direct. Chernin Entertainment and Automatik are producing in association with Endeavor Content.

Automatik and Chernin developed the pitch with Endeavor Content, Haley and writer Marc Basch and brought it to Netflix. Chernin signed a first look deal with Netflix in April and this marks one of the first projects they’ll produce since signing the deal.

La La Land producer Fred Berger will produce along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones through their Automatik banner. Haley and Basch will pen the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but sources say it’s a romantic drama set in the music world, based on the hit podcast “36 Questions”, which was produced by Two-Up and was created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. The critically acclaimed 36 Questions featured Hamilton and Mindhunters star Jonathan Groff and Jessie Shelton and was the first breakout musical podcast, reaching #1 on the iTunes chart when it was released.

This marks Haley’s second job in as many weeks having also recently been tapped to direct the Grease prequel, Summer Lovin at Paramount. His other credits include All Together Now, Hearts Beat Loud, All The Bright Places and The Hero. All Together Now will be released globally on Netflix on Aug. 28, 2020

He is repped by WME, Grandview, and McKuin Frankel. Basch is at Grandview and McKuin Frankel.